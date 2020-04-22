Husband held after 24-year-old hangs herself in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 18:07 IST

Two days after a 24-year-old woman hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Gobindsar Mohalla in Daba, police arrested her husband on Wednesday.

The police have booked the accused, his mother, father and sister based on the statement of the parents of the victim.

Police said the accused, who was working with a private surveyor for the power supply department, had got married to the victim around one-and-a-half years ago and the couple had a three-month-old daughter.

The victim’s mother, a resident of Yamunanagar, told the police that she called her up on Monday afternoon to tell her that her in-laws were demanding dowry and harassing her.

She said later when she called her up, her mother-in-law picked up and told her that the victim had slept. Later her sister-in-law called and told them that she had died.

The family reached Ludhiana on Tuesday and lodged a complaint with the police.

Daba station house officer (SHO) inspector Pawittar Singh said the body was handed over to the family after postmortem and a case under Section 304B (dowry death) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.

“The husband was arrested today. The three other accused will be arrested soon,” the SHO said.