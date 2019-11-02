Husband’s murder: 66-yr-old Ludhiana woman gets life imprisonment

cities

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:31 IST

A local court on Saturday sentenced a 66-year-old woman to life imprisonment for murdering her husband.

The court of additional district and sessions judge KS Sullar also imposed a fine of ₹32,000 on the convict, Jagga Rani.

As per the prosecution theory, on June 16, 2016, Pala, a resident of Bhurj Hari Singh Wala village in Raikot was murdered by Rani in connivance with Baggu, her son from her first marriage.

Baggu, however, could not be arrested in the case.

The prosecution said after murdering Pala, Rani and Baggu buried his body in the backyard of the house to destroy the evidence.

After the police got information, an FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Rani had confessed the murder in her statement before the police. She had also filed a bail plea on March 30, 2017, but the same was dismissed.