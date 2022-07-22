Hyderabad doctor donates gold crown worth ₹33 lakh to Shirdi Saibaba temple
An 80-year-old doctor from Hyderabad on Friday donated a gold crown worth ₹33 lakh to the famous Saibaba Temple in Shirdi town of Maharashtra, an official from the trust managing the shrine said.
The crown, weighing 707 gm, is studded with 35 gm of American diamonds, said Bhagyashri Banayat, the chief executive officer of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust.
Speaking to reporters here, Dr Manda Ramkrishna, who donated the ornament, said he had visited Shirdi with his wife in 1992, and at the time a temple priest had shown them a crown of Saibaba, and urged them to donate a similar one.
"As I did not have the required money for the crown then, I had given a word to my wife that we would donate a gold crown to Saibaba," he said. However, Dr Ramkrishna's wife was not there to see her husband fulfilling his promise as she died years ago.
"After retirement, I continued my practice in America for 15 years and using the money earned there, I have now offered the gold crown at Saibaba's feet," he said.
Dr Ramkrishna held a photograph of his wife while donating the crown at the temple, one of the richest shrines in the country, located in Ahmednagar district.
Terrorist hideout busted in Doda; arms, explosives recovered
Security forces busted a hideout and recovered arms and explosive material in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the J&K Police and the Army's Rashtriya Rifles launched a joint operation in Khasodi Chansar forest of Gandoh area and busted a terrorist hideout, a police spokesperson said. A case was registered at the Gandoh police station.
‘Scrapping’ of FAA recruitment: Aspirants urge Farooq to raise issue in Parliament
A delegation of finance account assistant aspirants urged MP and National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah to raise the issue of 'scrapping' of the recruitment process in the Parliament on Friday. Abdullah assured them that he would take up the matter in the Parliament. The J&K Peoples Conference also slammed the administration for scrapping the Finance Accounts Assistant recruitment process.
Amarnath Yatra from Jammu suspended due to inclement weather
The Amarnath Yatra was suspended from Jammu on Friday due to inclement weather and rain-triggered landslides on the 270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Ramban. While no fresh batch was allowed to leave the base camp in Jammu city, around 5,000 devotees, who were staying at the Yatri Niwas in Ramban, were permitted to proceed for the Pahalgam and Baltal base camps, following one-way restoration of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
J&K Administrative Council meet: New medical college to come up in Udhampur
The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council, which met under the chairpersonship of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, approved the establishment of a new government medical college in Udhampur on Friday. The project is slated to be completed by 2024-25. An official spokesperson observed that the medical college at Udhampur will improve the doctor-patient ratio in Jammu and Kashmir as the intake capacity of MBBS students will increase by 100 seats.
Two students score 100% in CBSE class 10 exams
Two students of Delhi Public School in Navi Mumbai, Visharad Srivastava and Mahika Gupta, scored a perfect 100% in their Class 10 CBSE exams, results of which were declared on Friday. Both Srivastava and Gupta have always been among the school's toppers. An avid reader, Srivastava enjoys listening to music in his free time. DPS focused on improving the students' writing and reading skills post-pandemic.
