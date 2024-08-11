Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.91 °C, check weather forecast for August 11, 2024
Aug 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on August 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on August 11, 2024, is 28.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.91 °C and 30.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 05:58 AM and will set at 06:44 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 12, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.45 °C and 31.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 26.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 11, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 12, 2024
|29.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 13, 2024
|30.72 °C
|Light rain
|August 14, 2024
|29.08 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 15, 2024
|30.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 16, 2024
|30.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 17, 2024
|27.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 18, 2024
|29.49 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.91 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|30.78 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|32.18 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|27.31 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.38 °C
|Light rain
