Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.8 °C, check weather forecast for August 19, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on August 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on August 19, 2024, is 26.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.8 °C and 29.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.01 °C and 29.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 68.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 20, 2024
|28.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 21, 2024
|29.52 °C
|Light rain
|August 22, 2024
|27.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 23, 2024
|26.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 24, 2024
|25.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|23.27 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 26, 2024
|23.7 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.22 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|29.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.19 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.63 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|26.91 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.71 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|34.79 °C
|Light rain
