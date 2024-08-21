Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.42 °C, check weather forecast for August 21, 2024
Aug 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on August 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on August 21, 2024, is 28.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.42 °C and 30.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 22, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.09 °C and 30.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 155.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 21, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 22, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.09 °C and 30.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 155.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 22, 2024
|29.83 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 23, 2024
|24.47 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 24, 2024
|26.42 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|22.91 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 26, 2024
|22.66 °C
|Light rain
|August 27, 2024
|26.9 °C
|Light rain
|August 28, 2024
|27.58 °C
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on August 21, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.47 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.0 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.38 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy