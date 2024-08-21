Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.42 °C, check weather forecast for August 21, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 22, 2024 29.83 °C Moderate rain August 23, 2024 24.47 °C Moderate rain August 24, 2024 26.42 °C Moderate rain August 25, 2024 22.91 °C Moderate rain August 26, 2024 22.66 °C Light rain August 27, 2024 26.9 °C Light rain August 28, 2024 27.58 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.16 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.47 °C Light rain Chennai 31.31 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.43 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.71 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.0 °C Light rain Delhi 32.38 °C Light rain

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on August 21, 2024, is 28.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.42 °C and 30.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 22, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.09 °C and 30.34 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 155.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 21, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

