Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.73 °C, check weather forecast for December 12, 2024





Tomorrow, on Friday, December 13, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.71 °C and 27.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 261.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days: Hyderabad weather update on December 12, 2024 The temperature in Hyderabad today, on December 12, 2024, is 23.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.73 °C and 27.7 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 05:43 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, December 13, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.71 °C and 27.56 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 261.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 13, 2024 23.53 Broken clouds December 14, 2024 25.43 Overcast clouds December 15, 2024 25.29 Sky is clear December 16, 2024 25.40 Scattered clouds December 17, 2024 25.77 Broken clouds December 18, 2024 25.24 Broken clouds December 19, 2024 25.64 Overcast clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.38 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.36 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.44 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 19.48 °C Heavy intensity rain Hyderabad 23.53 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 21.82 °C Broken clouds Delhi 19.03 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.