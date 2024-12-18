Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.73 °C, check weather forecast for December 18, 2024





Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 19, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.6 °C and 28.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 341.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 19, 2024 25.46 Overcast clouds December 20, 2024 27.04 Overcast clouds December 21, 2024 27.17 Overcast clouds December 22, 2024 28.48 Overcast clouds December 23, 2024 27.11 Sky is clear December 24, 2024 26.45 Scattered clouds December 25, 2024 26.17 Sky is clear

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.01 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 22.99 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 22.8 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 25.7 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.46 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 23.77 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.25 °C Few clouds

