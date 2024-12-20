Menu Explore
Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.97 °C, check weather forecast for December 20, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on December 20, 2024 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on December 20, 2024, is 23.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.97 °C and 23.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 05:46 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 21, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.93 °C and 30.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 205.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Hyderabad weather update on December 20, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 21, 202423.12Moderate rain
December 22, 202428.04Overcast clouds
December 23, 202427.75Broken clouds
December 24, 202426.96Scattered clouds
December 25, 202427.33Few clouds
December 26, 202426.82Few clouds
December 27, 202426.71Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on December 20, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.36 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata21.21 °C Broken clouds
Chennai26.48 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.95 °C Light rain
Hyderabad23.12 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad22.87 °C Sky is clear
Delhi17.93 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

