Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.97 °C, check weather forecast for December 20, 2024





Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 21, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.93 °C and 30.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 205.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 21, 2024 23.12 Moderate rain December 22, 2024 28.04 Overcast clouds December 23, 2024 27.75 Broken clouds December 24, 2024 26.96 Scattered clouds December 25, 2024 27.33 Few clouds December 26, 2024 26.82 Few clouds December 27, 2024 26.71 Broken clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.36 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 21.21 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.48 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.12 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 22.87 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.93 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on December 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

