Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.73 °C, check weather forecast for December 23, 2024
Dec 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on December 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on December 23, 2024, is 24.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.73 °C and 28.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 05:47 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.47 °C and 29.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 24, 2024
|24.94
|Broken clouds
|December 25, 2024
|28.23
|Scattered clouds
|December 26, 2024
|27.01
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|25.59
|Light rain
|December 28, 2024
|24.17
|Light rain
|December 29, 2024
|26.96
|Sky is clear
|December 30, 2024
|27.41
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 23, 2024
