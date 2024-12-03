Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.83 °C, check weather forecast for December 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 4, 2024 26.68 °C Light rain December 5, 2024 28.5 °C Moderate rain December 6, 2024 23.73 °C Moderate rain December 7, 2024 25.46 °C Light rain December 8, 2024 23.76 °C Light rain December 9, 2024 26.71 °C Light rain December 10, 2024 26.72 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.48 °C Light rain Kolkata 25.07 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.4 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.9 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.09 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.26 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.54 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on December 3, 2024, is 26.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.83 °C and 28.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 05:40 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.68 °C and 28.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 62.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 3, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

