Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.23 °C, check weather forecast for February 17, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 17, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on February 17, 2025 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 17, 2025, is 31.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.23 °C and 33.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.

Hyderabad weather update on February 17, 2025
Hyderabad weather update on February 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.36 °C and 35.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

With temperatures ranging between 17.23 °C and 33.88 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 195.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 18, 202531.06Sky is clear
February 19, 202532.36Sky is clear
February 20, 202532.57Scattered clouds
February 21, 202533.16Sky is clear
February 22, 202532.71Sky is clear
February 23, 202532.91Sky is clear
February 24, 202533.07Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on February 17, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.94 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata28.07 °C Few clouds
Chennai28.13 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru28.91 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad31.06 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad28.48 °C Sky is clear
Delhi26.57 °C Broken clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
See More
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On