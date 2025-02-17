Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.23 °C, check weather forecast for February 17, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on February 17, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 17, 2025, is 31.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.23 °C and 33.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:41 AM and will set at 06:18 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.36 °C and 35.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
With temperatures ranging between 17.23 °C and 33.88 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 195.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 18, 2025
|31.06
|Sky is clear
|February 19, 2025
|32.36
|Sky is clear
|February 20, 2025
|32.57
|Scattered clouds
|February 21, 2025
|33.16
|Sky is clear
|February 22, 2025
|32.71
|Sky is clear
|February 23, 2025
|32.91
|Sky is clear
|February 24, 2025
|33.07
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on February 17, 2025
