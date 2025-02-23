Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.73 °C, check weather forecast for February 23, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on February 23, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 23, 2025, is 31.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.73 °C and 33.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 06:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, February 24, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.21 °C and 32.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
With temperatures ranging between 20.73 °C and 33.48 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 237.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 24, 2025
|31.49
|Sky is clear
|February 25, 2025
|30.94
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|30.34
|Few clouds
|February 27, 2025
|31.34
|Broken clouds
|February 28, 2025
|31.77
|Few clouds
|March 1, 2025
|32.46
|Overcast clouds
|March 2, 2025
|33.34
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on February 23, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.