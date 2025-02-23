Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.73 °C, check weather forecast for February 23, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 23, 2025, is 31.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.73 °C and 33.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 06:20 PM. Hyderabad weather update on February 23, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, February 24, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.21 °C and 32.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.

With temperatures ranging between 20.73 °C and 33.48 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 237.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 24, 2025 31.49 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 30.94 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 30.34 Few clouds February 27, 2025 31.34 Broken clouds February 28, 2025 31.77 Few clouds March 1, 2025 32.46 Overcast clouds March 2, 2025 33.34 Few clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 23, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.74 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.91 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.52 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 29.31 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 31.49 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.84 °C Few clouds Delhi 21.75 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



