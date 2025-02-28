Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.73 °C, check weather forecast for February 28, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on February 28, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 28, 2025, is 30.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.73 °C and 33.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.52 °C and 34.08 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.
With temperatures ranging between 19.73 °C and 33.06 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 154.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 1, 2025
|30.53
|Scattered clouds
|March 2, 2025
|31.56
|Broken clouds
|March 3, 2025
|33.90
|Broken clouds
|March 4, 2025
|35.10
|Overcast clouds
|March 5, 2025
|35.28
|Overcast clouds
|March 6, 2025
|34.88
|Broken clouds
|March 7, 2025
|34.43
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 28, 2025
