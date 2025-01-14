Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.73 °C, check weather forecast for January 14, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on January 14, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on January 14, 2025, is 24.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.73 °C and 28.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.71 °C and 27.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 190.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 15, 2025
|24.82
|Few clouds
|January 16, 2025
|25.14
|Overcast clouds
|January 17, 2025
|25.09
|Overcast clouds
|January 18, 2025
|26.79
|Scattered clouds
|January 19, 2025
|26.64
|Scattered clouds
|January 20, 2025
|27.66
|Broken clouds
|January 21, 2025
|28.94
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on January 14, 2025
