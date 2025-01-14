Menu Explore
Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.73 °C, check weather forecast for January 14, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 14, 2025 07:01 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on January 14, 2025 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on January 14, 2025, is 24.82 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.73 °C and 28.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.

Hyderabad weather update on January 14, 2025
Hyderabad weather update on January 14, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.71 °C and 27.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 190.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 15, 202524.82Few clouds
January 16, 202525.14Overcast clouds
January 17, 202525.09Overcast clouds
January 18, 202526.79Scattered clouds
January 19, 202526.64Scattered clouds
January 20, 202527.66Broken clouds
January 21, 202528.94Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on January 14, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.95 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata23.99 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.87 °C Light rain
Bengaluru25.28 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.82 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad23.05 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.77 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On