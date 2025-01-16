Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.32 °C, check weather forecast for January 16, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on January 16, 2025, is 23.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.32 °C and 27.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:01 PM. Hyderabad weather update on January 16, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 17, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.32 °C and 28.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 156.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 17, 2025 23.94 Scattered clouds January 18, 2025 25.88 Scattered clouds January 19, 2025 25.67 Overcast clouds January 20, 2025 27.43 Scattered clouds January 21, 2025 28.83 Broken clouds January 22, 2025 28.69 Few clouds January 23, 2025 28.83 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 16, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.71 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.6 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.37 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.09 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.94 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 24.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.22 °C Light rain



