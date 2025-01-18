Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.7 °C, check weather forecast for January 18, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on January 18, 2025, is 24.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.7 °C and 27.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:03 PM. Hyderabad weather update on January 18, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 19, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.34 °C and 29.99 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 239.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 19, 2025 24.29 Overcast clouds January 20, 2025 26.92 Sky is clear January 21, 2025 28.04 Few clouds January 22, 2025 28.54 Sky is clear January 23, 2025 28.10 Few clouds January 24, 2025 28.34 Sky is clear January 25, 2025 27.93 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 18, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.95 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 20.66 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.5 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.84 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 24.29 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 27.12 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.99 °C Broken clouds



