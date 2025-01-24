Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.73 °C, check weather forecast for January 24, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on January 24, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on January 24, 2025, is 25.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.73 °C and 30.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 25, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.3 °C and 31.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 28%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 194.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 25, 2025
|25.31
|Sky is clear
|January 26, 2025
|28.74
|Sky is clear
|January 27, 2025
|29.80
|Broken clouds
|January 28, 2025
|29.74
|Overcast clouds
|January 29, 2025
|29.76
|Scattered clouds
|January 30, 2025
|30.39
|Broken clouds
|January 31, 2025
|29.79
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on January 24, 2025
