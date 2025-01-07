Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.73 °C, check weather forecast for January 7, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on January 7, 2025, is 24.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.73 °C and 29.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 05:56 PM. Hyderabad weather update on January 07, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.48 °C and 27.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 207.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 8, 2025 24.37 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 25.51 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 25.00 Sky is clear January 11, 2025 25.32 Scattered clouds January 12, 2025 24.77 Overcast clouds January 13, 2025 24.69 Overcast clouds January 14, 2025 26.81 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 7, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.34 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.36 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.34 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 22.87 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.37 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 20.72 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.11 °C Few clouds



