Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.73 °C, check weather forecast for January 7, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on January 7, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on January 7, 2025, is 24.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.73 °C and 29.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.48 °C and 27.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 207.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 8, 2025
|24.37
|Sky is clear
|January 9, 2025
|25.51
|Sky is clear
|January 10, 2025
|25.00
|Sky is clear
|January 11, 2025
|25.32
|Scattered clouds
|January 12, 2025
|24.77
|Overcast clouds
|January 13, 2025
|24.69
|Overcast clouds
|January 14, 2025
|26.81
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 7, 2025
