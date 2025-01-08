Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.46 °C, check weather forecast for January 8, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on January 8, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on January 8, 2025, is 23.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.46 °C and 27.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 9, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.26 °C and 26.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 255.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 9, 2025
|23.47
|Few clouds
|January 10, 2025
|24.79
|Scattered clouds
|January 11, 2025
|24.93
|Broken clouds
|January 12, 2025
|24.90
|Broken clouds
|January 13, 2025
|25.80
|Few clouds
|January 14, 2025
|27.45
|Sky is clear
|January 15, 2025
|27.95
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 8, 2025
