Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.46 °C, check weather forecast for January 8, 2025

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on January 8, 2025, is 23.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.46 °C and 27.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 05:56 PM. Hyderabad weather update on January 08, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 9, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.26 °C and 26.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 255.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 9, 2025 23.47 Few clouds January 10, 2025 24.79 Scattered clouds January 11, 2025 24.93 Broken clouds January 12, 2025 24.90 Broken clouds January 13, 2025 25.80 Few clouds January 14, 2025 27.45 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 27.95 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 8, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.38 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.83 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.86 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 23.21 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 23.47 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 20.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.15 °C Few clouds



