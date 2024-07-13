Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.82 °C, check weather forecast for July 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 14, 2024 22.7 °C Moderate rain July 15, 2024 23.96 °C Heavy intensity rain July 16, 2024 21.9 °C Heavy intensity rain July 17, 2024 24.69 °C Light rain July 18, 2024 25.87 °C Light rain July 19, 2024 22.39 °C Heavy intensity rain July 20, 2024 22.09 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.46 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.17 °C Light rain Chennai 30.58 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.19 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 24.38 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.89 °C Moderate rain Delhi 38.26 °C Light rain

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on July 13, 2024, is 24.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.82 °C and 25.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 86% and the wind speed is 86 km/h. The sun rose at 05:49 AM and will set at 06:54 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, July 14, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.54 °C and 23.58 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 91%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 13.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

