Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.77 °C, check weather forecast for July 29, 2024
Jul 29, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on July 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on July 29, 2024, is 29.28 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.77 °C and 29.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 06:50 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.41 °C and 29.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 29, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 30, 2024
|28.94 °C
|Light rain
|July 31, 2024
|27.55 °C
|Light rain
|August 1, 2024
|27.7 °C
|Light rain
|August 2, 2024
|27.81 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 3, 2024
|27.51 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 4, 2024
|27.67 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 5, 2024
|28.46 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.92 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.4 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|21.88 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.28 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.51 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|36.05 °C
|Broken clouds
