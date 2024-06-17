Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.73 °C, check weather forecast for June 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 18, 2024 28.56 °C Moderate rain June 19, 2024 26.19 °C Moderate rain June 20, 2024 27.35 °C Light rain June 21, 2024 27.68 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 24.43 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 24.2 °C Light rain June 24, 2024 23.68 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.9 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.39 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.66 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 33.39 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.77 °C Light rain Delhi 44.61 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on June 17, 2024, is 33.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.73 °C and 35.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 06:52 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.8 °C and 29.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.With temperatures ranging between 25.73 °C and 35.87 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 33.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

