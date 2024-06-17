Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.73 °C, check weather forecast for June 17, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on June 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on June 17, 2024, is 33.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.73 °C and 35.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 06:52 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.8 °C and 29.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.73 °C and 35.87 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 33.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.8 °C and 29.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.73 °C and 35.87 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 33.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 18, 2024
|28.56 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 19, 2024
|26.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 20, 2024
|27.35 °C
|Light rain
|June 21, 2024
|27.68 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|24.43 °C
|Light rain
|June 23, 2024
|24.2 °C
|Light rain
|June 24, 2024
|23.68 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on June 17, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.39 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.95 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|33.39 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.77 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|44.61 °C
|Sky is clear
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy