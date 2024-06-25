Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.43 °C, check weather forecast for June 25, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 26, 2024 29.89 °C Light rain June 27, 2024 25.49 °C Moderate rain June 28, 2024 23.07 °C Heavy intensity rain June 29, 2024 27.78 °C Light rain June 30, 2024 29.89 °C Light rain July 1, 2024 29.62 °C Light rain July 2, 2024 28.41 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.42 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.83 °C Light rain Chennai 33.46 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.49 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 31.91 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.71 °C Moderate rain Delhi 40.1 °C Light rain

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on June 25, 2024, is 31.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.43 °C and 32.23 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 06:53 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.76 °C and 31.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.With temperatures ranging between 25.43 °C and 32.23 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 13.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 25, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.