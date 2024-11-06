Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.73 °C, check weather forecast for November 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 7, 2024 26.56 °C Few clouds November 8, 2024 26.21 °C Sky is clear November 9, 2024 27.67 °C Sky is clear November 10, 2024 28.41 °C Sky is clear November 11, 2024 29.09 °C Sky is clear November 12, 2024 28.74 °C Broken clouds November 13, 2024 28.26 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.53 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 28.87 °C Light rain Chennai 28.9 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.14 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.49 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 31.18 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.13 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on November 6, 2024, is 25.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.73 °C and 29.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 05:42 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.86 °C and 29.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 264.0, falling in thecategory. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 6, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

