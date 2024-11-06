Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.73 °C, check weather forecast for November 6, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on November 6, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on November 6, 2024, is 25.49 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.73 °C and 29.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 05:42 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.86 °C and 29.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 264.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 6, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.86 °C and 29.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 264.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 7, 2024
|26.56 °C
|Few clouds
|November 8, 2024
|26.21 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 9, 2024
|27.67 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 10, 2024
|28.41 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 11, 2024
|29.09 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 12, 2024
|28.74 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 13, 2024
|28.26 °C
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on November 6, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with Mp...See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy