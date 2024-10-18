Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.76 °C, check weather forecast for October 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 19, 2024 28.59 °C Overcast clouds October 20, 2024 28.69 °C Moderate rain October 21, 2024 28.36 °C Moderate rain October 22, 2024 28.1 °C Moderate rain October 23, 2024 28.91 °C Scattered clouds October 24, 2024 28.69 °C Broken clouds October 25, 2024 28.65 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.57 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.51 °C Light rain Chennai 29.18 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.74 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.36 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.46 °C Broken clouds Delhi 32.74 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on October 18, 2024, is 28.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.76 °C and 29.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 05:52 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 19, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.14 °C and 29.5 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 55.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

