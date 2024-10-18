Menu Explore
Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.76 °C, check weather forecast for October 18, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on October 18, 2024 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on October 18, 2024, is 28.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.76 °C and 29.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 05:52 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 19, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.14 °C and 29.5 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 55.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 19, 2024 28.59 °C Overcast clouds
October 20, 2024 28.69 °C Moderate rain
October 21, 2024 28.36 °C Moderate rain
October 22, 2024 28.1 °C Moderate rain
October 23, 2024 28.91 °C Scattered clouds
October 24, 2024 28.69 °C Broken clouds
October 25, 2024 28.65 °C Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on October 18, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.57 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 30.51 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.18 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.74 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.36 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 32.46 °C Broken clouds
Delhi 32.74 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Hyderabad weather update on October 18, 2024
Hyderabad weather update on October 18, 2024

