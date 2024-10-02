Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.5 °C, check weather forecast for October 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 3, 2024 30.51 °C Moderate rain October 4, 2024 30.98 °C Light rain October 5, 2024 30.35 °C Light rain October 6, 2024 30.39 °C Light rain October 7, 2024 27.91 °C Moderate rain October 8, 2024 27.96 °C Moderate rain October 9, 2024 28.3 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.91 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.32 °C Light rain Chennai 30.8 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.68 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.99 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.24 °C Sky is clear Delhi 34.44 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on October 2, 2024, is 29.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.5 °C and 32.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 3, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.39 °C and 31.28 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 97.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

