Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.95 °C, check weather forecast for September 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 25, 2024 27.39 °C Moderate rain September 26, 2024 26.81 °C Overcast clouds September 27, 2024 27.99 °C Overcast clouds September 28, 2024 28.67 °C Broken clouds September 29, 2024 29.55 °C Light rain September 30, 2024 31.47 °C Light rain October 1, 2024 28.07 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.73 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.08 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.74 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.87 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.45 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.92 °C Light rain Delhi 37.05 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on September 24, 2024, is 25.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.95 °C and 27.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 86% and the wind speed is 86 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.72 °C and 27.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 75%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 56.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.