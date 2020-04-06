‘I am able to devote more time to my family’

In such time of crises, technology has proven to be a saviour. Thanks to it, people from different sectors are able to work from home and be with their families.

Most of the employees from the private sector have turned their homes into a virtual office. They confess that there is less stress in working from home. Moreover, they are also getting more time to spend with their families.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of Cyber Frame Solutions, Anoop Gupta, said, “Me and all my employees are working from home everyday, except on Sunday. Our working hours start at 10am and I communicate with the employees through video calls, conference calls and e-mail.”

Gupta, who is an information and technology expert, said that they develop websites and mobile applications, hence they receive many queries from clients on phone and e-mail.

“As most of the businesses are closed due to the curfew, we have less workload as compared to normal days,” he added.

Deepak Jathani, 36, who works in non-banking financial sector, said, “As I am working from home, my day begins just like any other normal day. I receive hundreds of e-mails from customers regarding their queries, which need to be addressed. I read the e-mails and mark them to my subordinates. Due to the lockdown, I’m receiving enquiries about relaxation in paying the equated monthly instalments (EMIs).”

“Working from home is less stressful and there is less workload than usual days. I can devote more time to my family and I pass time by playing board games with my children,” he said.

Aashna Taneja, 25, an assistant professor at a private college, said, “Though the college is closed due to the curfew, students need help as examinations are around the corner. I take their classes through a mobile application, where I teach a batch of 15 students for two hours. After a brief break, I teach the next group.”

“For me, working from home is as stressful as any normal day. The only difference is that I don’t need to go to the college, but I have to prepare the lecture every day and resolve the queries of the students,” she said.

“The positive side is that I get to spend more time with my parents and siblings,” she added.