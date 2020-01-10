I had a very good week, so good memories are assured: golfer Ridhima Dilawari

cities

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 19:34 IST

Ridhima Dilawari wins the opening event of the 2020 Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Poona Club Golf Course on Friday. The winner of five titles in 2019, Dilawari was engaged in a close fight with amateur Pranavi Urs before winning the match in the last rounds. The 19-year-old Delhiite shares with Oumar Aga her game, first win in Pune and future contests that she will take part.

Trickiest element today on the course?

It was a little windy and considering how narrow the fairways are here, it was a bit of a task for us to keep the ball on them. Once you reach the fairways, then you realise the true width of it, because we get a different view from the tee box. So, I believe it is not the safest bet to play a driver from every tee box here.

Next venture?

I am travelling to Delhi today (Friday) and from there I will leave for China on Saturday. I will try my best to qualify for the upcoming China Tour. After that, I will head to Australia for another tour in February.

Was this your first pro event in Pune?

Yes. I have played in Pune as an amateur. I turned pro in October 2017, but this was the first time I came to Pune as a professional to play in this tournament.

Take on Pranavi Urs, who is the second player in India after you to win a pro event as an amateur?

She has always been a good player. Aged 16, she is doing extremely well. I have played with her on several occasions when we were both amateurs. We know each other well and I truly believe that she is going to turn into a great professional golfer. Even today, she got really unlucky on the eighteenth hole otherwise she could have won it.

How was the overall tournament?

It was a good experience. It was nice to visit Pune after 5-6 years and a win in this tournament is the cherry on top. I have had a very good week, so good memories are assured.