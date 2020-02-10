e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Identify land for Christian burial grounds, CM to panchayat dept

Identify land for Christian burial grounds, CM to panchayat dept

cities Updated: Feb 10, 2020 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Chandigarh Responding to the demand of the Christian community for land for graveyards, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday directed rural development and panchayats department to identify shamlat (common land) for burial grounds across the state.

Addressing a delegation of the Christian Welfare Board, Punjab, led by chairman Salamat Masih, Amarinder added that the government was duty-bound to provide land for the burial grounds to the Christian community and the same would be done at the earliest. The delegation also thanked the CM for his personal intervention to divert the proposed new road from the iconic Baring Union Christian College, Batala, ensuring that the institute’s heritage status was preserved, respecting the sentiments of the Christian Community.

The CM promised to look into the community’s other genuine demands, including allocation of funds for overall welfare and facilities to the board for ensuring efficient functioning to fulfil aspirations of Christians in Punjab.

Those present at the meeting included education and PWD minister Vijay Inder Singla; commerce and industries minister Sunder Sham Arora; media adviser to CM Raveen Thukral; MLA Navtej Singh Cheema and principal secretary to CM Tejveer Singh.

top news
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff: EC gears up for counting day
One CM seat, 21 centres and 2,600 staff: EC gears up for counting day
How India quietly planned the evacuation of 600 Indian students from Wuhan
How India quietly planned the evacuation of 600 Indian students from Wuhan
Man gives triple talaq to wife in UP, sets her on fire over dowry demands
Man gives triple talaq to wife in UP, sets her on fire over dowry demands
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
Why the Delhi election matters | Opinion
Why the Delhi election matters | Opinion
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
Watch: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut reacts to RSS message that ‘Hindu is not BJP’
Watch: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut reacts to RSS message that ‘Hindu is not BJP’
trending topics
Delhi Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Oscars 2020General RawatOscars 2020 Winners

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities