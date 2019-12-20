Identify perpetrators, assess loss of private property: HC

cities

LUCKNOW: The high court on Friday admitted a PIL related to anti-CAA protests that turned violent in Lucknow and directed the district administration to maintain law and order and take stern action against those involved in violence.

Justice Pankaj Kumar Jaiswal and Justice Jaspreet Singh passed the order on a PIL filed by lawyer Shishir Chaturvedi. Lawyer Amrendra Nath Tripathi argued on behalf of the petitioner.

The petitioner also contended that the district administration failed to take preventive measures despite having prior information that violence could break out during the protest.

Admitting the PIL on the last working day before the court closed for winter vacation, the court directed district magistrate, Lucknow, Abhishek Prakash, to identify those who were responsible for violence and maintain law and order.

Passing the order, the court also directed the district magistrate to also take help of NGOs and local authorities in assessing loss of private property during the violence.

The court also asked the district magistrate to assess the quantum of loss to public and private property and file affidavit in court after two weeks.

The high court closed for winter vacation on Friday and will reopen on January 2.

Apart from demanding stern action against those who indulged in violence, the petitioner also sought financial assistance to those whose private property was vandalised during violence.

Appearing on behalf of the state government, additional advocate general Vinod Kumar Shahi assured the court that the government would take care of public property and also compensate for the loss of private property.

“The court was apprised that the state government is serious on all issues raised by the petitioner. Various newspaper reports were submitted before the court to ascertain this fact,” said Shahi.