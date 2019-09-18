Idols should be immersed in makeshift pits: DM

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:49 IST

Single-window clearance system to ease procedures for Puja samtis

The district magistrate on Wednesday asked Durga Puja samitis to ensure that idols are immersed only in makeshift pits on the banks of Gomti.

He also inaugurated a single-window clearance system to ease procedures for Puja samtis seeking permission to set up pandals in the city.

“Idols will only be immersed in pits established by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC). This has been done to keep the pollution level of Gomti to a bare minimum,” said Kaushal Raj Sharma while issuing guidelines for idol immersion.

The district magistrate was addressing members of Durga Puja samitis during a meeting on Wednesday.

The pits will be dug up after Puja samitis review the sites on the river bank. “The samitis can contact nodal officers and review the site at the earliest so that the agencies start digging up pits of suitable size,” he added.

The DM said Puja samitis should submit a list of people who would be taking part in the immersion rituals. Elaborating on the guidelines, he said idols should only be made of mud and not of Plaster of Paris. “No synthetic material should be used in the making of idols,” he emphasized.

He also inaugurated the single-window clearance system to grant permission for setting up Puja pandals in the city. “The system will ease the entire permission granting process as Puja samitis won’t have to run from pillar to post to obtain permissions,” he added.

He also reviewed security arrangements at the Ramlila ground in the state capital and directed officials to make arrangements at Durga Puja pandals and Ramlila ground so that devotees don’t face any inconvenience.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 21:49 IST