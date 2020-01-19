If Shah can resolve J&K issue, he can tackle Belgaum too: Raut

cities

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 23:35 IST

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sought Union home minister Amit Shah’s intervention in the Belgaum border issue, amid escalating tensions between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Raut, who was in Belgaum over the weekend to participate in a cultural event, said the border dispute between the two states can be resolved if Shah wants. “If the home ministry can resolve the Kashmir issue and abrogate Article 370, I think this [Belgaum] border issue, too, can be resolved, if Amit Shah wants. The matter comes under the home ministry, [he’s] a strong home minister who abrogates Article 370...It’s a long-pending issue. He should pay attention to this too,” Raut told ANI in Belgaum on Sunday.

Maharashtra moved the Supreme Court over the dispute in March 2006, claiming that 2,806 sq miles, covering 814 villages, and three urban settlements of Belgaum, Karwar and Nippani, were all part of the Mumbai Presidency before independence.

The dispute between the two states has been simmering for decades. The tension in border areas increased further after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray called Belgaum district “Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra”. On January 17, minister of state for health Rajendra Patil-Yedravkar was detained in Belgaum and not allowed to speak at a meeting organised by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti.

Raut on Sunday said the party will accept the Supreme Court’s verdict on the matter. The Sena leader said, “Marathi people in Belgaum and adjacent areas have been fighting for the past 70 years to be included in Maharashtra. The matter has been sub-judice for the past 14 years. We will accept whatever the Supreme Court decides.”

He also appealed to Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa that the border issue should not be converted into a “language” dispute, and added he will speak to Thackeray. “Lakhs of Marathi people live here, they’ll follow their language and culture. I’d like to appeal to Karnataka CM to set aside the border dispute, but don’t get into language dispute. I’ll also speak to CM Thackeray that both the CMs should discuss urgent remedies,” he said.