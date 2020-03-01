If Sidhu joins AAP, I will be first to welcome him: Mann

cities

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state unit president Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said if Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu decides to join the AAP, he would be the first to welcome him.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Mann said he made an offer to the former minister to join the party, but there had been no talks with Sidhu in this regard. “Sidhu is a damn honest person. I was his huge fan during his cricketing days and used to turn off the TV whenever he got out. If he joins the party, I will be the first one to welcome him. The doors of the party are open to all those who are willing to work for the welfare of the state,” the Sangrur MP said.

Mann ducked the question when asked if Sidhu could be made the CM face of the party in case he joins the AAP.

Sidhu, who had left the BJP to join the Congress before the state assembly polls in 2017, was a minister in the Amarinder government for more than two years, but resigned following differences with the CM. He has been incommunicado since.

Mann also termed the budget presented by finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal for financial year 2020-21 on Friday anti-people. He said the budgetary proposals had disappointed people of all segments and would push the state deeper into debt.