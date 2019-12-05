e-paper
IG Lucknow discloses identity of Unnao rape survivor

cities Updated: Dec 05, 2019 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Inspector general of police of Lucknow range SK Bhagat courted controversy after he disclosed the name of the Unnao rape survivor, who was set on fire on Thursday.

Bhagat was in Unnao to monitor the ongoing investigation and police action in the incident.

Speaking to the newsmen, Bhagat started with taking the name of the victim as well as that of her father. In December 2018, the Supreme Court had placed a total bar on airing the names or material that revealed the identity of victims of sexual offences.

SP MLC from Unnao Sunil Singh Sajan criticized Bhagat for his insensitive handling of the information. He said it was not expected of a senior police officer.

ADG, Lucknow zone, SN Sabat said sometimes slip-ups did happen in the heat of moment. It was an inadvertent error though it was avaoidable, he added.

Meanwhile, IG, law and order, Praveen Kumar said: “They (the woman and Shivam) married secretly in a temple and later got a notary affidavit about their marriage done. The same document was presented by Shivam’s family to get bail from the court on November 25.”

