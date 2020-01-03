e-paper
IIIT-A's new centre to develop tech for smart healthcare

IIIT-A’s new centre to develop tech for smart healthcare

Jan 03, 2020
Newly set up Centre of Intelligent Robotics at Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A) will develop and use smart healthcare devices that can read body’s vital signs, analyse them and predict possible diseases, said head of the facility prof GC Nandi on Thursday.

Nandi was speaking at the inaugural function of a two-day workshop on ‘robotics and machine intelligence’, the first to be organised by the centre a day after its formal inauguration by IIIT-A director prof P Nagabhushan on Wednesday.

He said the other focus area of the centre would be healthcare automation.

“A study on observing humans in different settings is already being done at the centre. In the future the robots and humans would work together and therefore the robots must understand the human emotions and humans should be able to easily instruct the robot workers,” he added.

Nagabhushan at the inaugural function of the workshop had called upon participants not to follow anything blindly and to treat every hurdle as a challenge.

He also urged students to avoid cut throat race for securing ranks and instead focus on learning.

Prof. Domenec Savi Puig Valls from University of Rovira Virgili (URV), Spain, spoke about the ‘efficient artificial intelligent models and their applications to healthcare informatics’.

Prof US Tiwari of IIIT-A highlighted the research work on cognitive computing being carried out at the institute.

Prof Shrishu Verma, registrar expressed hoped that the centre would bring quality change in health system while Vijendra Singh, head of the of IT department said the aim of the meeting was to strategize the working of the centre, including research focus areas, areas of collaboration between different institutions, industrial collaborations and efforts for quality manpower development.

The day also witnessed talks from prof Indranil Saha from IIT-Kanpur and Jainendra Shukla from IIIT-Delhi. Later the centre held the first collaboration meeting between URV-Spain, IIIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur and IIIT-Allahabad.

Photo caption: Workshop being inaugurated and Prof GC nandi addressing the inaugural session. (HT)

