IIT-B placements day 2: No slowdown; 100 jobs offered in 1st session

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 00:57 IST

The campus of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) was buzzing with activity on the second day of placements. Around 35 companies participated on day one at IIT-B, and selected 177 students, while 21 companies showed up during the first half of the second day, offering more than 100 jobs to students. Last year, 183 students were offered jobs on the first day.

The IIT-B also received 32 international job offers on day one of the placement season, with maximum offers coming from Honda (R&D), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Optiver (Netherlands) as well as Don’t (Japan), amongst others.

“The overall number of companies registered for placement this year is almost equal to last year and we are sure the number of jobs offered will also remain similar by the end of the placement season,” said an official from the placement team of IIT-B. He added that for domestic roles, highest numbers of jobs were offered by Microsoft, Qualcomm, Google, Boston Consulting Group and Texas Instruments.

Officials at IIT-Delhi said that the current batch witnessed the highest number of placements on the first day of itself, surpassing all previous year records. On December 1, students of IIT-D received 419 job offers, including 175 pre-placement offers (PPOs), compared to 223 job offers received on day one in 2018. “The figures indicate that there has been no effect on the employment opportunities to IIT Delhi students despite the perceived market status,” said V Ramgopal Rao, director of the institute.

At IIT-Guwahati, four offers for international posts were made on day one and one day two, over 20 international offers were made by companies including Microsoft, Uber, Accenture Japan, SOU Japan and BNY Melon USA.

“There are job offers for profiles such as IT/software, finance, analyst, core electronics and design. Besides domestic offers, we have several international offers this time. The number of offers made in the first two days is more than the total international job offers received in phase one of placements in 2018,” said Rakesh Singh Kshetrimayum, head of career development centre, IIT-Guwahati.