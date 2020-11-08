e-paper
Illegal hoardings: Ludhiana MC plans to impose ₹50,000 penalty

A resolution regarding the same will be tabled in the general House meeting. Vehicles used to ferry the will be impounded and a fine of ₹50,000 will be slapped on on those install hoardings on vehicles.

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

With complaints against illegal hoardings mounting, the municipal corporation (MC) has decided to slap a penalty of up to ₹50,000 on their printers and publishers for every hoarding. A penalty of ₹ 5,000 per day will also be imposed on MC superintendents for failure to remove hoardings in their jurisdiction within 24 hours.

Officials said that the local bodies department had earlier notified that penalties ranging from ₹ 500 to ₹50,000 can be imposed.

Religious hoardings will be permitted 10 ahead of an event and will cost ₹2,000 per board or hoarding. If any other advertisement is put in place of religious hoardings, a penalty of ₹50,000 will be imposed.

So far, the MC has failed to take strict action against violators, due to which a large number of hoardings, deface the city, including areas near MC offices. Residents and the outdoor advertisement contractor have been lobbying for strict action against violators.

