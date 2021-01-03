e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Illegal land mutation: ACB presents chargesheet against ex-revenue officer

Illegal land mutation: ACB presents chargesheet against ex-revenue officer

The instant case was registered after verification by the vigilance organisation (now ACB) into the allegations that Zaffer Iqbal, issued ‘Fard Intikhab’ (authentication of property with reference to original record) in respect of forest/state land to villagers who further sold it to a land grabber.

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 21:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
         

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has produced a chargesheet in a local court in Rajouri against science and technology department secretary Shafiq Ahmed, who during his stint as assistant revenue commissioner had allegedly done illegal mutation of state land in Poonch district, officials said on Sunday.

The chargesheet was produced before the court of special judge anti-corruption in Rajouri on Saturday.

Besides Shafiq Ahmed of Rajouri, Zaffar Iqbal Jagil of Mendhar (then patwari in Poonch) and beneficiary Masood Ahmed of Haveli in Poonch were also named in the chargesheet. They have been booked under sections 5(1) (d) and 5(2) of the J&K PC Act, Samvat 2006 and sections 120-B and 201 of the Ranbir Penal Code.

The instant case was registered after verification by the vigilance organisation (now ACB) into the allegations that Zaffer Iqbal, issued ‘Fard Intikhab’ (authentication of property with reference to original record) in respect of forest/state land to villagers who further sold it to a land grabber.

During verification, relevant revenue record of Degwar, Maldialian and Ajote villages of Haveli tehsil in Poonch were scrutinised. It was found that then patwari Halqa Degwar/Ajote Zaffer Iqbal Jagil illegally prepared mutation in violation of provisions. Illegal possession of beneficiaries on the land has also been established.

The next date of hearing has been fixed as February 19.

top news
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Won’t go back till laws are repealed, say farmers before 7th round of talks
Won’t go back till laws are repealed, say farmers before 7th round of talks
‘Disgraceful’: Vardhan slams Akhilesh Yadav, Tharoor over Covid-19 vaccine
‘Disgraceful’: Vardhan slams Akhilesh Yadav, Tharoor over Covid-19 vaccine
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
After Gram Panchayats, Karnataka BJP preps for Taluk and Zilla Panchayat polls
After Gram Panchayats, Karnataka BJP preps for Taluk and Zilla Panchayat polls
‘Big salute to doctors’: BMC chief on 3 Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai
‘Big salute to doctors’: BMC chief on 3 Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
Watch: Amid China tension, Tibetans in India vote for Parliament-in-exile
Watch: Amid China tension, Tibetans in India vote for Parliament-in-exile
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In