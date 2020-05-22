e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Illegal sex determination racket: Doctor, woman assistant sent to two-day police custody

Illegal sex determination racket: Doctor, woman assistant sent to two-day police custody

Following tip-off, Jamalpur police had sent a decoy patient to the doctor who struck a deal of Rs 15,000 to determine the gender of her foetus

cities Updated: May 22, 2020 00:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Day after a Ludhiana-based doctor and his woman associate were arrested for running an illegal sex determination racket, the duo was remanded to two-day police custody on Thursday.

Dr Rakesh Kumar who runs Sai Clinic and his employee, Jagjit Kaur, were booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act at Jamalpur police station.

Mundian police post in-charge sub-inspector Harbhajan Singh said more important information is expected from the accused during questioning.

DEAL STRUCK FOR Rs 15,000

Director health services (family welfare) Prabhdeep Kaur Johal said she had got tip-off about a sex determination racket being run in the city following which a trap was laid down by a health department team headed by Gurdaspur civil surgeon Kishan Chand. “A decoy patient was prepared and a deal was struck as demanded by the illegal scan centre. As per the deal, the decoy patient was told to pay Rs 15,000 for determining the sex of the foetus,” Johal said.

As soon as the doctor started the ultrasonography to check the foetus, the team conducted a raid at the hospital and caught him. A portable ultrasound machine was recovered from the doctor along with the currency notes that were given by the department to the decoy patient. The doctor was not able to show any document regarding the registration of the ultrasound scan centre and moreover, he was found flouting other mandatory provisions under the PNDT Act.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In