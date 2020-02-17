e-paper
Home / Cities / Illegal structures demolished in Alipur, Sehjawas

Illegal structures demolished in Alipur, Sehjawas

cities Updated: Feb 17, 2020 20:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Gurugram: Continuing the drive against illegal development of colonies, the enforcement wing of department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Monday carried out demolitions at Alipur and Sehjawas villages in Sohna. The enforcement team cleared roads, boundary walls and other illegal structures being developed on 12 acres of land in Alipur, and on 18 acres in Sehjawas.

The demolition exercise was part of the month-long drive against illegal colonies coming up in the district, officials said.

RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugram, said that five earthmoving machines were used in the demolition drive to remove the illegal constructions. “We received a complaint that a natural drain was being encroached upon by colonizers of an illegal colony in Sehjawas village. All the constructions were demolished and the nullah was cleared. We have also issued warning to colonizers to refrain from such activities or they will be booked for violations,” Bhath said, adding that an FIR has already been registered against an illegal colonizer in Bhondsi.

The drive was supported by a large team of Gurugram police, which is working along with the DTCP officials since the month-long demolition drives started.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Monday said that it will clear the Sector 14 market of all encroachments, particularly illegal carts, vendors, and restaurants who take over large space in the market during the evening hours.

Bharat Bhushan Gogia, estate officer I, HSVP, who inspected the market last week, said that they have issued warning to the shop owners and vendors to remove encroachments or else the authority will be forced to initiate an anti-encroachment drive. “Action would be taken against shop keepers and allottees, if the encroachments are not removed. If the need arises, the occupation certificates of the allottees can also be cancelled,” he asserted.

Gogia has also asked the market association to operate the parking space properly so that the vehicles can be parked in a proper manner. He also said that after decongesting Sector 14, similar action would be initiated in sectors 4, 7, 9, 10, 15, 17, 21, 22, and 23.

