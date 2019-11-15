Improve urban mobility without harming nature: CM

cities

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 17:55 IST

Yogi expresses concern over rising pollution in National Capital Region

Lucknow Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed concern over the rising pollution and constant smog in the National Capital Region (NCR) while inaugurating the 12th Urban Mobility India conference- cum-exhibition at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Friday.

Calling for a solution, he said that better urban mobility was the key to a pollution-free environment.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged minister of state for urban development (government of India) Hardeep Singh Puri to act on the suggestions, which would come out in the conference.

The chief minister stressed on the need for sustainable development while improving urban infrastructure. “This is the time when everyone can initiate a new step to solve urban problems and make life better in cities,” he said.

He emphasized on improving urban mobility without harming nature. “Here, things like Metro could work. When Delhi Metro was started many people used to oppose it. But now it is the lifeline of Delhi and has infused a new confidence among people and helped in urban mobility,” said Adityanath.

He said, “Metro is an option to reduce vehicular pollution. The Lucknow Metro’s North-South Corridor was constructed in a record time. After this programme, we are going to start work of Metro in Kanpur and soon we will start metro work in Agra also. Here, work is getting delayed as the state government has to take some clearances from the Supreme Court.”

He said, “Six other cities of UP including Meerut, Varanasi, Jhansi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur would be connected with Metro or Metro Light, or Metro Neo. The DPR of some of these cities is ready and we want to start the work soon.”

“After the BJP came to the centre, it started work on smart cities in 2014 for rapid development of basic facilities. Ten cities of UP are already selected under the smart city project of the centre, but those that have not been able to make the cut in the smart cities list would be developed as smart cities by the state government through its own resources,” said the CM.