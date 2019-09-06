In a first, Punjab cop fined ₹10,000 for using mobile phone while driving in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 01:55 IST

The traffic police on Thursday fined a Punjab Police cop ₹10,000 for talking on the phone while riding a scooter.

Under the amended Motor Vehicles’ Act, the violation entails a ₹5,000 fine, but the amount is double for cops violating the rule. The cop also faces licence suspension.

According to police, the two-wheeler is registered in Patiala in the name of one Gurmeet Singh. The vehicle’s insurance expired on June 26. Therefore, another challan will be issued for this.

Traffic police officials confirmed that this was the first challan issued against a cop since the amended rules were enforced on September 1. “He will have to pay ₹10,000 for talking on the phone, ₹4,000 for driving with expired insurance, and his licence will be suspended for three months,” officials said.

The offence came to light after a user posted a photo on the traffic police’s Twitter page, urging penal action. The Twitter user stated that the man, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) with the Punjab Police, was talking on the phone on the Sector 9 and 10 dividing road around 12:30pm on Thursday.

Taking note of the complaint, senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shashank Anand asked the police to issue a traffic violation information slip (TVIS).

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 01:41 IST