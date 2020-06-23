e-paper
In Bhiwani, nearly 60 recently infected patients traced to local lawyer

So far, 87 patients have recovered and 224 are active cases in the district.

cities Updated: Jun 23, 2020 23:00 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Bhiwani district has seen a sudden rise in Covid-19 cases with 108 new infections in the last four days. Most cases are being reported from BTM Line and DC Colony areas in the city.

So far, 87 patients have recovered and 224 are active cases in the district.

Bhiwani coordinator for Covid-19, Dr Rajesh Kumar said nearly 60 patients from BTM Line and DC Colony areas were asymptomatic and contracted the infection from a local lawyer, who had tested positive for coronavirus disease on June 12.

“The lawyer was told to home isolate but he moved freely despite having the infection. He even went to the court, following which his assistant also tested positive for Covid-19. Ignoring the health department guidelines, the duo moved freely in BTM Line and its adjoining DC Colony, ending up infecting close to 60 persons, mostly labourers working at the BTM mill,” said Kumar.

The district coordinator said all these persons tested positive after sampling was conducted in the said localities after they received the input that the lawyer violated the home isolation rules.

“Now, we have sent the lawyer to Bhiwani government hospital. We accept our mistake that he had not only violated the home isolation, but health department guidelines as well. We have not taken any action against the lawyer and his assistant yet. The persons who have come in contact with the patients from both the areas are being tested faster and we are making efforts to stop the spread of infection to other areas,” he added.

ROHTAK SEES 97 CASES IN 6 DAYS

Rohtak has witnessed an outburst of Covid-19 cases as 97 new cases were reported in the district since June 17.

Rohtak civil surgeon Dr Anil Birla said the new cases are mostly contacts of infected patients. “After witnessing a sharp rise in infections two weeks ago, the cases are now decreasing. The district has 218 active cases of which 53 patients are hospitalised and 165 are in home isolation,” Dr Birla added.

