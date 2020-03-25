In lockdown mode since Mar 5, Ghaziabad society, home to first 2 cases of coronavirus in district, scales up measures

cities

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 23:12 IST

Ghaziabad: Though a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 25, one of the highrises in Ghaziabad’s Raj Nagar Extension has been in a state of virtual lockdown since March 5, ever since a 57-year-old resident of the society was tested positive for Covid-19. Residents said now as the entire country has been told to stay indoors, their lockdown period will get prolonged by another 21 days.

The highrise has about 950 families, and comprises 1,186 flats. The office bearers of the apartment owners’ association (AOA) said they had started taking measures ever since 57-year-old businessman tested positive, and scaled precautions further after his 27-year-old son also tested positive on March 12.

“We were initially worried about sanitization methods but health department officials informed us of the different ways in which sanitisation could be done. Every measure we took ever since our resident was confirmed for coronavirus was new to us. At present, we are using neem oil as a sanitiser. Thereafter, we stopped about 250-300 people working as domestic helps from coming to the highrise but ensured that their salaries are not cut. After that, delivery persons, vendors, etc., were denied entry inside. Then, we disallowed visitors and relatives of residents inside the highrise,” said RK Tyagi, president of the AOA.

The two positive patients were, however, discharged from isolation wards when their subsequent tests found them negative for Sars-Cov-2.

“I and my father are in home isolation for 14 days, as advised by doctors. My mother has tested negative but she has also been in home isolation ever since my father tested positive. The AOA members are helpful and we are in touch with them. In case we require any household items, we call up an AOA member and they send someone for help. Otherwise, we order items online,” said the 27-year-old.

The highrise is the only building in Ghaziabad where two Covid-19 positive patients were found.

“Every precaution we are taking is for the safety and health of residents. We have even roped in a vegetable vendor and provided him temporary space to set up shop for residents. He brings in fresh fruits and vegetables. The highrise was sanitised twice by the health department and now our housekeeping staff is taking it up daily. We have even scaled down our housekeeping staff from 36 to six. This is done so that the number of people coming in to the highrise stays at a minimum,” Tyagi added.

Other residents said they were initially very fearful and anxious when they heard about the first Covid-19 patient from the Ghaziabad was a resident of their society.

“Everyone was curious to know the location and tower of their flat and their names. People were approaching everyone possible to know their whereabouts. But the family hardly moves out. It is a great gesture from them otherwise it could have put to risk other residents too. Even children and senior citizens have been asked to stay away from open areas or parks,” said Arunesh Sharma, a resident.

Chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta said that a five km area around the highrise was sanitised and similar procedures were also taken up at nearby highrises.

“The procedures were taken up under the cluster management exercise in order to prevent any spread of coronavirus. Our teams also took up training sessions with residents about sanitisation processes and other measures to be taken up in order to prevent spread of coronavirus. So far we have no other cases from Raj Nagar Extension. Our teams are in regular touch with the AOA,” he added.

The family of three says they will not move out till their isolation period is over.

“Initially, people were fearful when I and my father were found positive for Covid-19. After doctors explained to us about the infection, our fear is gone. We will abide by isolation rules and do not wish that residents or our neighbours get panicky about the disease,” the 27-year-old said.

His father had recently returned from Tehran and had a bout of cough, fever and other symptoms. He was later tested and sent to isolation ward of Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

“Our businesses have shut and will continue this way till the 21 days’ lockdown period gets over. I and my family members are spending quality time before we get back to work,” he added.