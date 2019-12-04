Increase vigilance for women’s safety: Citizens write to Panvel civic chief

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 20:24 IST

Members of Kharghar Taloja Colony Welfare Association (KTCWA) have submitted a letter to Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh, demanding increased vigil and better safety measures for women. The step has been taken in the wake of the recent Hyderabad rape and murder case.

Mangesh Ranawade, chairman, KTCWA, said, “We have forwarded the same letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray office and the police commissioner of Navi Mumbai so that they take necessary measures to curb such incidents in our city.” The association has suggested an online police app which would respond to distress calls in cases of emergency. They have also stressed on the need to upgrade the current app available in terms of response to distress calls. Ganesh Deshmukh, PCMC civic chief said, “We have received the letter and would look at their demands. It is all about women safety and security, hence, measures will be taken for sure.” The association plans to follow up with the civic body regarding their suggestions and meet police commissioner Sanjay Kumar for a discussion soon.