e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Increase vigilance for women’s safety: Citizens write to Panvel civic chief

cities Updated: Dec 04, 2019 20:24 IST
Padmja Sinha
Padmja Sinha
Hindustantimes
         

Members of Kharghar Taloja Colony Welfare Association (KTCWA) have submitted a letter to Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) civic chief Ganesh Deshmukh, demanding increased vigil and better safety measures for women. The step has been taken in the wake of the recent Hyderabad rape and murder case.

Mangesh Ranawade, chairman, KTCWA, said, “We have forwarded the same letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray office and the police commissioner of Navi Mumbai so that they take necessary measures to curb such incidents in our city.” The association has suggested an online police app which would respond to distress calls in cases of emergency. They have also stressed on the need to upgrade the current app available in terms of response to distress calls. Ganesh Deshmukh, PCMC civic chief said, “We have received the letter and would look at their demands. It is all about women safety and security, hence, measures will be taken for sure.” The association plans to follow up with the civic body regarding their suggestions and meet police commissioner Sanjay Kumar for a discussion soon.

top news
P Chidambaram walks out of Tihar jail, says ‘happy to breathe the air of freedom’
P Chidambaram walks out of Tihar jail, says ‘happy to breathe the air of freedom’
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
BJP MP Ravi Kishan calls India ‘Hindu Rashtra’ amid Citizenship Bill row
BJP MP Ravi Kishan calls India ‘Hindu Rashtra’ amid Citizenship Bill row
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly sessionChinmayanand

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities