India-South Africa ODI: Selfie-happy fans land in jail

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 01:31 IST

Trying to get a selfie with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli during a match against South Africa on Wednesday has landed three youths in jail.

The trio, identified as Sangeet Kumar from Haryana, Rajesh Kumar from Rajasthan and Pawan Kumar from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, were arrested on Wednesday for sprinting into the ground of PCA stadium, Mohali, while the match was in progress.

They are now facing a case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 447 (criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code.

If proven, Section 353 carries a sentence of up to two years, while the other two charges entail jail time of up to three months each. A local court on Thursday sent them to judicial custody for 14 days.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 01:31 IST