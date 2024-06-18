 13-year-old girl jumps to death from 14th floor of high-rise in Indore - Hindustan Times
13-year-old girl jumps to death from 14th floor of high-rise in Indore

PTI |
Jun 18, 2024 02:35 PM IST

The Class 7 student had left her home to head to school in the morning, an official said.

A 13-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of a residential building in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Tuesday, police said.

A 13-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of a residential building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday, police said.(File photo)
A 13-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of a residential building in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Tuesday, police said.(File photo)



"The girl's father came to drop her to the school bus, but returned home before the bus arrived. As soon as her father left, she took the lift of a residential building in the Lasudia police station limits, and jumped from the 14th floor," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh said.

The CCTV footage of the premises was examined and the case appears to be a suicide, he said, adding that the reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

"No suicide note was found in the girl’s clothes and school bag. We will thoroughly investigate the case," Singh said.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
News / Cities / Indore / 13-year-old girl jumps to death from 14th floor of high-rise in Indore
© 2024 HindustanTimes
