 Youth commits suicide after being sexually assaulted by 4 men in UP's Gorakhpur | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Youth commits suicide after being sexually assaulted by 4 men in UP's Gorakhpur

ByHT News Desk
Jun 17, 2024 06:31 PM IST

Three of the accused were arrested by the police on Saturday, while efforts are ongoing to locate the fourth suspect.

A 23-year-old man committed suicide after being allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of four acquaintances in Gorakhpur, PTI reported quoting officials. The victim knew one of them through social media, according to the report.

A 23-year-old man committed suicide after being allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of four acquaintances in Gorakhpur.
A 23-year-old man committed suicide after being allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of four acquaintances in Gorakhpur.

Three of the accused were arrested by the police on Saturday, while efforts are ongoing to locate the fourth suspect.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The assault reportedly occurred at a hotel on Thursday. The perpetrators recorded the assault and demanded money from the victim, threatening to publish the video online if their demands were not met.

On Friday, the police lodged an FIR under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Hours later, the victim allegedly committed suicide. Family members found the the body on Saturday morning. The man was staying with his brother in a rented accommodation and was preparing for competitive exams, said Superintendent of Police (North) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava.

ALSO READ| 17-year-old JEE aspirant allegedly dies by suicide in Kota

The FIR has been registered against Karan alias Ashutosh Mishra, 26, a resident of Chiluatal; Devesh Rajnand, 24, currently residing in BRD Medical College campus and originally from Piprauli; Angad Kumar, 21, a resident of Chiluatal; and Mohan Prajapati, 20, who is still at large.

According to the police, the victim was allegedly sexually assaulted after being held hostage in a hotel room in Chiluatal area. The four men allegedly beat the him with a belt.

Superintendent of Police (North) said the victim got in touch with one Karan a month ago on a social media platform. Eventually, Karan invited him to his house in Chiluatal. Karan allegedly took Aditya on Thursday to a hotel in Rail Vihar, Chiluatal, where three associates of Karan joined them, he added. The accused are also reported to have accessed the victim's phone and made transactions via UPI, as well as purchasing beer after the assault.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Kanchanjunga Express Accident LIVE, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Youth commits suicide after being sexually assaulted by 4 men in UP's Gorakhpur
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On