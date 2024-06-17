Youth commits suicide after being sexually assaulted by 4 men in UP's Gorakhpur

A 23-year-old man committed suicide after being allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of four acquaintances in Gorakhpur, PTI reported quoting officials. The victim knew one of them through social media, according to the report. A 23-year-old man committed suicide after being allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of four acquaintances in Gorakhpur.

Three of the accused were arrested by the police on Saturday, while efforts are ongoing to locate the fourth suspect.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The assault reportedly occurred at a hotel on Thursday. The perpetrators recorded the assault and demanded money from the victim, threatening to publish the video online if their demands were not met.

On Friday, the police lodged an FIR under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Hours later, the victim allegedly committed suicide. Family members found the the body on Saturday morning. The man was staying with his brother in a rented accommodation and was preparing for competitive exams, said Superintendent of Police (North) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava.

ALSO READ| 17-year-old JEE aspirant allegedly dies by suicide in Kota

The FIR has been registered against Karan alias Ashutosh Mishra, 26, a resident of Chiluatal; Devesh Rajnand, 24, currently residing in BRD Medical College campus and originally from Piprauli; Angad Kumar, 21, a resident of Chiluatal; and Mohan Prajapati, 20, who is still at large.

According to the police, the victim was allegedly sexually assaulted after being held hostage in a hotel room in Chiluatal area. The four men allegedly beat the him with a belt.

Superintendent of Police (North) said the victim got in touch with one Karan a month ago on a social media platform. Eventually, Karan invited him to his house in Chiluatal. Karan allegedly took Aditya on Thursday to a hotel in Rail Vihar, Chiluatal, where three associates of Karan joined them, he added. The accused are also reported to have accessed the victim's phone and made transactions via UPI, as well as purchasing beer after the assault.